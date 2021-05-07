Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 4,759 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 88.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,151 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 779 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $663.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $686.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $662.83. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.66 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $639.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,332.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total transaction of $3,231,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

