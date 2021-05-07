Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 5,771 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,506 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,771 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 12,682 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 82,005 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $254.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $95.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $171.75 and a twelve month high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.00.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

