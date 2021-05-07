Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 9,090 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,016 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,090 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.0% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $41,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $337.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $226.20 and a one year high of $337.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $313.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.23.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

