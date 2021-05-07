Financial Survey: Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) vs. Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) and Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Brigham Minerals and Kimbell Royalty Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brigham Minerals 0 0 8 1 3.11 Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 2 4 1 2.86

Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $15.11, indicating a potential downside of 18.05%. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus target price of $12.29, indicating a potential downside of 1.00%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than Brigham Minerals.

Dividends

Brigham Minerals pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Kimbell Royalty Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Brigham Minerals pays out 182.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kimbell Royalty Partners pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brigham Minerals has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Kimbell Royalty Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Kimbell Royalty Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.6% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brigham Minerals and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brigham Minerals -3.67% 1.70% 1.09% Kimbell Royalty Partners -165.60% 3.85% 2.78%

Volatility and Risk

Brigham Minerals has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brigham Minerals and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brigham Minerals $101.51 million 10.30 $21.64 million $0.57 32.35 Kimbell Royalty Partners $108.22 million 6.85 -$69.06 million $3.37 3.68

Brigham Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kimbell Royalty Partners. Kimbell Royalty Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brigham Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats Brigham Minerals on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc. owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral and royalty interests in approximately 61,000 net mineral acres; and owned mineral and royalty interests in 5,985 gross productive horizontal wells, which consisted of 5,398 oil wells and 587 natural gas wells. Brigham Minerals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

