FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) CFO Frank Verdecanna Sells 87,992 Shares

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 87,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,705,284.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 665,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,894,909.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FireEye stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,600,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,903,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.97. FireEye, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,540,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 87,785 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 33,092 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,191,519 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $73,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,348 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP bought a new position in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,073,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

