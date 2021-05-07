First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges Sells 50,000 Shares

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,823,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

First BanCorp. stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,534,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $13.14.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FBP shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBP. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the third quarter worth about $126,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.