First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges Sells 50,000 Shares

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,823,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
First BanCorp. stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,534,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $13.14.
First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FBP shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBP. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the third quarter worth about $126,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First BanCorp. Company Profile
First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
