First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $152.55 Million

Equities analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) will report sales of $152.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $154.10 million and the lowest is $151.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. reported sales of $154.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full year sales of $611.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $608.00 million to $615.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $598.60 million, with estimates ranging from $593.20 million to $604.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Financial Bancorp..

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.18 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.26. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $26.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $345,436.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 282,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,003.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $893,714.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 241,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 462.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.