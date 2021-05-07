First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 158,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.90. The stock had a trading volume of 15,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,258. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.62. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $112.02.

