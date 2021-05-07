FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.00.

FSV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $160.59 on Friday. FirstService has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $177.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.92. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 97.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $711.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.48 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. FirstService’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstService will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. FirstService’s payout ratio is -10.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the third quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in FirstService by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,221,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,014,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 244,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

