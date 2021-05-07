Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 6,632 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,632 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,861 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

WY opened at $39.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $40.56. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 95.66 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

