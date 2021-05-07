Five9 (FIVN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) recently:

5/6/2021 – Five9 had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $200.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Five9 had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $135.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Five9 had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $205.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/30/2021 – Five9 had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $212.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Five9 had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $200.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Five9 had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $135.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Five9 had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $205.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Five9 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Five9 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/20/2021 – Five9 is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/8/2021 – Five9 is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Five9 stock traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of -321.01 and a beta of 0.53. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.50 and a 1 year high of $201.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.18.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $2,460,167.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,628.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,481 shares of company stock worth $14,762,954. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 819.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,471,000 after purchasing an additional 960,440 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,336,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Five9 by 19,083.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 272,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,440,000 after purchasing an additional 270,599 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,108,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,617,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $630,831,000 after acquiring an additional 149,103 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

