Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,735 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth about $7,674,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 350.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 103,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 80,302 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,267,000 after purchasing an additional 64,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVN opened at $167.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.56 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.03 and a 200-day moving average of $166.18. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.50 and a 52 week high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. Barclays raised their target price on Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.35.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total transaction of $1,041,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,087,500.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $2,460,167.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,628.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,481 shares of company stock valued at $14,762,954 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

