FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Given New $335.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $310.00 to $335.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.79.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.62. 7,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,064. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.45. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $206.60 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $617.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.81 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

