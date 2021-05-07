FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target Increased to $335.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s previous close.

FLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.47.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $287.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,064. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $206.60 and a 1-year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $617.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6,426.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,830,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

