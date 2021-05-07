Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.84 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) will post $5.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Flex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.77 billion. Flex reported sales of $5.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Flex will report full year sales of $24.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.48 billion to $25.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $25.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Flex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

FLEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cross Research raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

FLEX opened at $18.23 on Friday. Flex has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64.

In other Flex news, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,152,479.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,026,728.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,652,107 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,400,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,612,000 after buying an additional 179,153 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 1,344.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

