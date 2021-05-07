Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.56% from the company’s previous close.

FLEX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cross Research raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Flex stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.86. The company had a trading volume of 174,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,055,555. Flex has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flex will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $472,899.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,152,479.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 273,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,652,107. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $93,794,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Flex by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,845,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791,187 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter worth about $52,702,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $43,070,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Flex by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,260,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

