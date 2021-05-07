Flowchain 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $102,737.00 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. During the last week, Flowchain has traded 59.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Flowchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0347 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $30,605.59 and approximately $102,737.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00086592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00020771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00064041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $460.94 or 0.00799874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00102400 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,114.41 or 0.08875059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Flowchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.