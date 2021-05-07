Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £174.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) has been assigned a £174.50 ($227.99) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.32% from the company’s current price.

FLTR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Flutter Entertainment to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from £140 ($182.91) to £174 ($227.33) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays set a £175 ($228.64) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £159.70 ($208.65) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £162.85 ($212.76) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £160.67 ($209.92).

LON FLTR traded up GBX 70 ($0.91) on Friday, hitting £146.25 ($191.08). The stock had a trading volume of 156,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,092. The business’s fifty day moving average price is £156.17 and its 200 day moving average price is £145.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of GBX 9,358 ($122.26) and a 52-week high of £196.81 ($257.13). The stock has a market cap of £25.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 513.16.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

