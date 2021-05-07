Flux Power (FLUX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Flux Power to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. On average, analysts expect Flux Power to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Flux Power stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. Flux Power has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $118.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.29.

In other Flux Power news, Director Michael Johnson sold 43,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $577,758.40. Insiders own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

