FOAM (FOAM) Price Reaches $0.0749 on Top Exchanges

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. FOAM has a total market cap of $23.51 million and $105,311.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FOAM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0749 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FOAM has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00083980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00062846 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.17 or 0.00771975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.79 or 0.00102072 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,308.61 or 0.09063200 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00046291 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,912,870 coins. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

