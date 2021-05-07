Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $382.44 Million

Brokerages forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will announce $382.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $379.00 million to $387.20 million. Focus Financial Partners posted sales of $337.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $379.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.30 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOCS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.56.

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $46.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.33, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $56.56.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,075,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $95,884,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $31,565,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,062,791 shares of company stock valued at $141,500,944. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 88.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 35,964 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

