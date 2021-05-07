Folder Protocol (FOL) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.88 Million

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Folder Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.66 or 0.00002888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Folder Protocol has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar. Folder Protocol has a total market cap of $5.88 million and approximately $826,684.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00070606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.79 or 0.00262034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $644.23 or 0.01119532 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00031709 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.43 or 0.00754955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,567.97 or 1.00041289 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Folder Protocol Coin Profile

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,672 coins. Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs . Folder Protocol’s official website is www.folderlabs.io . Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com

