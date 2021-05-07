Forma Therapeutics (FMTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. On average, analysts expect Forma Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FMTX stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.76. Forma Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $56.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FMTX. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

