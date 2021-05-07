FortKnoxster Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.17 Million (FKX)

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One FortKnoxster coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0548 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. FortKnoxster has a market capitalization of $8.17 million and $434,798.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00086737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020334 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00062817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.91 or 0.00776638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00101760 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,128.09 or 0.08911564 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00046953 BTC.

About FortKnoxster

FortKnoxster (CRYPTO:FKX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FortKnoxster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FortKnoxster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

