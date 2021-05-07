Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.85

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.85 and traded as high as $21.85. Forum Energy Technologies shares last traded at $21.52, with a volume of 72,945 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $120.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 4.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.85.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($4.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 21.80% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -19.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 305,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,397 shares during the last quarter.

About Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

