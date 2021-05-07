Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.68 Million

Analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to report $47.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.20 million to $48.21 million. Four Corners Property Trust reported sales of $40.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year sales of $192.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $190.20 million to $194.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $211.19 million, with estimates ranging from $206.10 million to $215.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.97. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.84. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.37%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,486.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

