Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,995 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in FOX were worth $8,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in FOX by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 63,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 25,230 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in FOX by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in FOX by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 51,551 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in FOX by 242.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 412,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 291,800 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

FOXA stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $23.74 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. Macquarie boosted their target price on FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded FOX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.24.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

