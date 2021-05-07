Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.71.

FOXF has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday.

Fox Factory stock opened at $150.71 on Friday. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $50.91 and a fifty-two week high of $166.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 74.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,658,736.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 15.4% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 11.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

