Fractal Trading 10.2% Higher Over Last Week (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 7th. Fractal has a market cap of $11.63 million and approximately $187,358.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001204 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Fractal has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fractal alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00069262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.23 or 0.00261539 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $647.29 or 0.01112097 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00031493 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $448.65 or 0.00770811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,131.53 or 0.99874663 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.