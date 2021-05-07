Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Shares Down 4.5%

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.29 and last traded at $35.29. 12 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 156,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.94.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.81.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,457,000 after acquiring an additional 278,647 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,838 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after acquiring an additional 37,228 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 238.4% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after acquiring an additional 257,644 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 175,944 shares during the period. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

