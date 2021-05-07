Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Given a C$227.00 Price Target by Cfra Analysts

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) has been assigned a C$227.00 price objective by Cfra in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cfra’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.98% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada to C$214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$165.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$185.07.

Shares of FNV traded up C$2.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$180.19. 250,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,087. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.72. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$133.63 and a 1 year high of C$222.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$166.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$163.65.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$396.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$334.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6400002 EPS for the current year.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

