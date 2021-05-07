Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Increased to C$195.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FNV. TD Securities upped their price target on Franco-Nevada to C$214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$196.00 to C$158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Franco-Nevada to C$209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$165.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$185.07.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of TSE FNV traded up C$2.29 on Friday, hitting C$180.00. The company had a trading volume of 261,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,252. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.72. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$133.63 and a 12-month high of C$222.15. The company has a quick ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$166.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$163.65.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$396.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$334.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6400002 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.