Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Increased to C$195.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target upped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$190.00 to C$195.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FNV. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$196.00 to C$158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cfra set a C$227.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$185.07.

Shares of FNV traded up C$2.48 on Friday, hitting C$180.19. 250,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,087. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of C$133.63 and a one year high of C$222.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.41 billion and a PE ratio of 85.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$166.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$163.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a current ratio of 12.48.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$396.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$334.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6400002 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

