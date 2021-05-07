Frax (FRAX) Price Reaches $1.01 on Top Exchanges

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One Frax coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001756 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a market cap of $133.39 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Frax has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Frax Coin Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 132,460,506 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

