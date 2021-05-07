Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,089 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 28,857 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $42.07 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a PE ratio of -467.39 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,500.00%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,132,216 shares of company stock valued at $74,301,276 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.47.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

