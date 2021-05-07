Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) VP Sells $1,757,375.00 in Stock

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FCX stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,338,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,904,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -488.83 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $44.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,500.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 128,295 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

