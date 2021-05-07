Freicoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $35.00 (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Freicoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Freicoin has a market cap of $1.49 million and $35.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Freicoin has traded up 20.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Freicoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001150 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

Freicoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. Freicoin’s official website is freico.in . The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FireRoosterCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. The coin was made for the Chinese community and its name is based in the Chinese culture, in which Fire Roosters are Hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. “

Freicoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Freicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Freicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Freicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.