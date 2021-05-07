Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.37

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.37 and traded as high as $39.46. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $39.40, with a volume of 156,559 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FMS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Research analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 923.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 76.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.2% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

