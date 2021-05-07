FTX Token Market Capitalization Achieves $5.57 Billion (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 7th. One FTX Token coin can currently be bought for $59.08 or 0.00102304 BTC on major exchanges. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $5.57 billion and approximately $121.40 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00086654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020755 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00063907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.74 or 0.00796111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,099.57 or 0.08830763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00044986 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

