FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 500 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,750 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 46.5% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 238,513 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,460,000 after acquiring an additional 75,685 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 36,686 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 8.6% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.68. The company had a trading volume of 30,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,809. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.53. The company has a market capitalization of $175.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Cowen increased their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

