FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 5,600 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.4% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $24,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,870,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

