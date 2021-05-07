FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Takes Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 564,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,388,000. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF accounts for about 1.4% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFFD. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,743,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,000,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,499,000.

BATS:PFFD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.59. The company had a trading volume of 660,909 shares. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44.

