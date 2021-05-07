Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 0.48% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.77.
Funko stock traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.88. 108,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27.
In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $89,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $41,383.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at $200,534.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,057 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Funko by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Funko during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,671,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Funko by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 78,901 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Funko by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Funko by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 101,710 shares in the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
