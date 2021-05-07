Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 0.48% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.77.

Funko stock traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.88. 108,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Funko will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $89,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $41,383.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at $200,534.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,057 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Funko by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Funko during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,671,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Funko by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 78,901 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Funko by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Funko by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 101,710 shares in the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

