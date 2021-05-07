Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Truist

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its target price increased by analysts at Truist from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FNKO. BMO Capital Markets raised Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO traded up $3.82 on Friday, hitting $25.04. The company had a trading volume of 96,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,793. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Funko has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $25.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.77, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. Funko’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Funko will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $41,383.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,534.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,057. Corporate insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Funko by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Funko during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Funko by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Funko by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Funko during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

