FUNToken Market Cap Tops $490.28 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. During the last week, FUNToken has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar. One FUNToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0476 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a total market cap of $490.28 million and approximately $131.09 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00084585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00062877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $452.28 or 0.00775775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00102048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,199.34 or 0.08918152 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00046665 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUN is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

