Furucombo (COMBO) Achieves Market Cap of $8.33 Million

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.83 or 0.00003202 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Furucombo has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $8.33 million and $1.05 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00069462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.88 or 0.00261607 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $632.60 or 0.01104190 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00031408 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.03 or 0.00748861 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,038.68 or 0.99559269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

