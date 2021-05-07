Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) Shares Up 4.7%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.34. 233,719 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 410,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fury Gold Mines stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG)

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

