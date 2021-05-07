Fuse Network Price Reaches $0.24 on Top Exchanges (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000418 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Fuse Network has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. Fuse Network has a market cap of $13.22 million and $1.16 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00070418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.03 or 0.00261309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $640.03 or 0.01114774 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00031446 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $431.64 or 0.00751801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,400.00 or 0.99976420 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network’s launch date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.