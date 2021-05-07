Fusible Price Reaches $1.67 on Exchanges (FUSII)

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Fusible has a market capitalization of $694,215.51 and approximately $7,160.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fusible has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One Fusible coin can now be purchased for $1.67 or 0.00002903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00069559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.21 or 0.00262554 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $641.06 or 0.01113117 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00031505 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $444.96 or 0.00772614 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,522.90 or 0.99880365 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Fusible

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Fusible Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

