Fusion 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.51 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Fusion has a market capitalization of $115.52 million and approximately $6.51 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Fusion coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.70 or 0.00002968 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,068.04 or 0.97954909 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 67,997,903 coins and its circulating supply is 67,997,905 coins. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

